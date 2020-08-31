KBO's Hanwha Eagles select infielder with out-of-town draft pick

The Eagles aren't immediately short of infielders, with second baseman Jung Eun-won, third baseman Roh Si-hwan and shortstop Ha Ju-suk all getting regular playing time in their early 20s to mid 20s. But Jung and Roh will need to complete their mandatory military service at some point, and the Eagles don't have much in the way of their backups, aside from unproductive 30-somethings Song Kwang-min and Oh Sun-jin.

