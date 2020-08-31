Moon to hold 1st meeting on New Deal strategy next week
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will chair the first official meeting on his administration's Korean-version New Deal strategy next week that will be joined by more than 40 financiers in the private sector, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.
Some of them will participate remotely in the session to be held in the presidential compound on Thursday due to strict social distancing guidelines against the new coronavirus, it said.
To be announced in the meeting are the government's measure to support the envisioned New Deal fund and the financial community's own funding plans, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Moon has been pushing for the Korean version of New Deal in order to help create jobs and transform South Korea into a global "pacesetter" in the post-coronavirus era. Moon said it's intended for the "great transformation" of the nation.
Digital and green are two keywords in the initiative, with AI government, SOC digitalization, green energy and smart green industrial complex also among the major projects.
