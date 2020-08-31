S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 31, 2020
All News 16:30 August 31, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.722 0.701 +2.1
3-year TB 0.940 0.893 +4.7
10-year TB 1.516 1.486 +3.0
2-year MSB 0.839 0.810 +2.9
3-year CB (AA-) 2.264 2.240 +2.4
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
