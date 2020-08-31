Star actor Park Bo-gum joins military amid COVID-19 pandemic
CHANGWON, South Korea, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Actor Park Bo-gum started his mandatory military duty Monday.
Dressed in black, Park entered the Navy Education and Training Command in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, at 2 p.m.
As his agency Blossom Entertainment has promised no farewell event at the training camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 26-year-old did not give a nod or a hand salute.
Instead of visiting the site on strengthened social distancing, his fans said goodbye and sent encouraging messages to Park on online communities.
He will be tested for the novel coronavirus before beginning his training, according to the Navy.
After six weeks of basic military training there, he is expected to be transferred to the Navy headquarters in the central city of Gyeryong. He will be discharged in April 2022.
Making his silver screen debut with the thriller film "Blind" (2011), Park gained huge popularity after taking a lead role in the hit TV series "Reply 1988" (2015) and "Love in the Moonlight" (2016).
His last small screen TV project, "The "Record of Youth," will be aired on tvN next Monday.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
