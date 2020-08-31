Employee who contracted COVID-19 on overseas duty qualifies for workers' comp for first time
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean worker who got infected with the novel coronavirus while working in a foreign country was recognized as a victim of an industrial accident in the first such case, the labor ministry said Monday.
The worker, whose identity was withheld, tested positive during the quarantine process at Incheon International Airport upon returning from the United States.
The person filed for Industrial Accident Compensation Insurance (IACI) at the Korea Workers' Compensation and Welfare Service under the Ministry of Employment and Labor, after being treated for COVID-19 at a local hospital. The ministry's review commission recently ruled in favor of the worker in the first such case.
There have been 76 local cases where workers, mostly from the health sector, were granted the compensation. The first case came from a cluster of infections that broke out at a call center in Seoul in March.
The government has been covering most of the medical costs for COVID-19 patients in line with the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act, which, the ministry said, explained the small number of workers' compensation cases relative to the country's total caseload of 19,947.
