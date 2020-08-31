Yonhap News Summary
----------------
(3rd LD) New virus cases stay under 300 for 2nd day, cluster infections still loom
SEOUL -- The number of daily new coronavirus cases in South Korea stayed below 300 for the second consecutive day Monday, but health authorities are keeping their guards up as sporadic cluster infections and a growing number of patients with unknown infection routes continue to put a strain on the country's virus fight.
The country reported 248 new COVID-19 cases, including 238 local infections, raising the total caseload to 19,947, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
SEOUL -- South Korea's capital and surrounding areas, home to half of the country's population, turned unusually quiet over the weekend and on Monday as residents adjusted to one of the toughest social distancing modes in place there since the pandemic hit the country.
Starting Sunday, South Korea began to restrict operations of restaurants, bakeries and franchise coffee chains in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province while retaining its Level Two social distancing requirements in its latest effort to contain the new coronavirus.
----------------
(2nd LD) Air Force chief nominated as new Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman
SEOUL -- Air Force Chief of Staff Won In-choul has been tapped to lead South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the defense ministry said Monday.
If his appointment is confirmed, Won will succeed Gen. Park Han-ki, who took office in October 2018. No official term of office is set, but the JCS chairman is supposed to serve for around 18 months to two years.
----------------
(LEAD) Main opposition party renamed 'People's Power' to reshape image
SEOUL -- The main opposition United Future Party (UFP) tentatively renamed itself as People's Power on Monday in the latest move to reshape its image.
Having been proposed during the party's steering committee meeting earlier in the day, the new party moniker was endorsed in an online general party meeting.
----------------
(2nd LD) All 4 Koreans in SUV die after crash with U.S. armored vehicle in Pocheon
POCHEON, South Korea -- Four South Koreans died after their car crashed into a U.S. armored vehicle on Sunday night in Pocheon, north of Seoul, police said.
The two couples were heading home when their sport utility vehicle rear-ended the U.S. armored vehicle at around 9:30 p.m. near the Rodriguez Live Fire Range.
----------------
Corporate hirings dive to 11-year low in Q2, Q3
SEOUL -- Local companies' demand for new employees in the second and third quarters has fallen to the lowest level in 11 years, a government report showed Monday, as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh down the job market.
According to the report issued by the Ministry of Employment and Labor, local companies with five or more regular employees have plans to recruit 238,000 new employees from April to September, down 5.1 percent, or 13,000 people, from a year ago.
----------------
Samsung shutters R&D campus buildings in Seoul over virus case
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it has closed buildings at its local research and development (R&D) center after a worker there tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Samsung said D Tower and E Tower of its R&D campus in southern Seoul have been shuttered after an in-house cafe worker tested positive for COVID-19. The buildings will reopen Tuesday following disinfection work, but the floor where the cafe is located will be closed for three days, the company added.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks plunge over 1 pct on record-high foreign dumping
SEOUL -- South Korean shares dipped more than 1 percent Monday, as foreign sell-offs soared to an all-time high amid the spreading new coronavirus fears. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 27.63 points, or 1.17 percent, to close at 2,326.17. Trading volume was high at about 1.6 billion shares worth some 19 trillion won (US$16 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 498 to 350.
----------------
(LEAD) BTS wins 4 awards at MTV VMAs, performs 'Dynamite'
SEOUL -- K-pop band BTS picked up four awards at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards held in the United States on Sunday (U.S. time), while putting on its first television performance of its hit single "Dynamite" on the American TV network.
The South Korean septet won in the categories of best pop, best group, best K-pop and best choreography with "ON," the lead song off the band's studio album "Map of The Soul: 7" released in February, at the awards show held in New York City without an in-person audience and performances due to COVID-19.
