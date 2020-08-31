Baseball pitcher tests positive for COVID-19
DAEJEON, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean baseball pitcher tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, becoming the first player in his league to be infected.
Shin Jung-rak of the Hanwha Eagles in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, according to health officials in the Eagles' home city of Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul.
The officials said Shin first developed fever and headaches last Saturday and underwent his test earlier Monday.
An epidemiological survey will determine the route of his transmission while contact tracing will also be carried out. Two members of Shin's immediate family will also be tested.
Shin last appeared in a KBO game on June 27. After pitching to a 9.00 ERA in 16 games, Shin was demoted to the Futures League, the KBO's minor league, and hasn't been back up since.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
3
N. Korea broadcasts encrypted spy message on YouTube for first time
-
4
BTS' 'Dynamite' debuts at No. 30 on Billboard's radio chart
-
5
(LEAD) Jeju coming under direct influence of year's most powerful typhoon
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
2
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
3
New virus cases below 400 for 2nd day, social distancing toughened in greater Seoul
-
4
N. Korea broadcasts encrypted spy message on YouTube for first time
-
5
Typhoon Maysak expected to affect S. Korea next week
-
1
All 4 Koreans in SUV die after crash with U.S. armored vehicle in Pocheon
-
2
Typhoon Maysak on path toward hitting Busan early Thursday
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea begins 8-day biz restriction of eateries, coffee chains in greater Seoul over pandemic
-
4
Seoul imposes 'week of standstill' to fight spread of COVID-19
-
5
(LEAD) All 4 Koreans in SUV die after crash with U.S. armored vehicle in Pocheon