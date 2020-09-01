Korean-language dailies

-- Prolonged 'fight without winner' between medical circle, gov't (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 20,000 mark reached faster than expected, 2.5 Level social distancing could be extended (Kookmin Daily)

-- Accumulated virus patients top 20,000, contact tracing work lags behind (Donga llbo)

-- Mom-and-pop stores' frustration, say would prefer shutdown (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Job opportunities shut due to coronavirus, jobseekers in 20s in bleaker situation (Segye Times)

-- Coronavirus curfew (Chosun Ilbo)

-- No to back-to-back dining, salaried men's 'virus prevention with lunch box' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Medical license exam delayed a week, gov't backs off another step (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Last bastion' of medical professors embark on collective actions (Hankook Ilbo)

-- In contact-free era, hackers target your PC (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Public procurement excluding large enterprises makes only China happy (Korea Economic Daily)

