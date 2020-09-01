(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 1)

The opposition United Future Party (UFP) has changed its name to the People's Power Party (PPP) temporarily, which will likely be approved in a national committee meeting on Wednesday. That's seven months after the main opposition party switched its name from the Liberty Korea Party (LKP) to the UFP in February after merging with the New Conservative Party, a spin-off from the LKP. Though a final decision has yet to be made, a senior UFP official expressed hopes for a "genuine reinvention" of the embattled party, saying, "People's Power refers to power from the people, power to be exercised for the people and power to unite the people."