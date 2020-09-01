Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

September 01, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/24 Cloudy 30

Incheon 29/24 Cloudy 30

Suwon 32/23 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 33/23 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 32/23 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 31/22 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 28/21 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 33/23 Sunny 60

Gwangju 33/24 Sunny 70

Jeju 30/26 Sunny 70

Daegu 32/23 Cloudy 30

Busan 31/24 Cloudy 30

