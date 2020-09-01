Minor league baseball players, staff test negative for COVID-19 following pitcher's infection
SEOSAN, South Korea, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean minor league baseball players and their team staff members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, following an earlier positive test for a pitcher on their club.
Health officials in Seosan, home of the Futures League affiliate for the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club Hanwha Eagles in South Chungcheong Province, announced Tuesday that 40 players, coaches and members of the support staff all tested negative for COVID-19.
They had tests after minor league pitcher Shin Jung-rak tested positive for the virus Monday. He's the first South Korean professional athlete to be infected.
Shin hasn't appeared in a KBO game since June 27, and his last Futures League game was July 22. He has been rehabbing from an elbow injury since and has been working out with others in the "rehab unit," away from the rest of the Futures League team.
As a precaution, the KBO decided to postpone the Eagles' Futures League game set for Tuesday. Two minor leaguers who were recently called up to the KBO will also be tested. Depending on their test results, the Eagles' KBO game against the Doosan Bears, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, could be postponed.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
3
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
(URGENT) BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100 music chart: Billboard
-
5
(LEAD) With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
3
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
4
New virus cases below 400 for 2nd day, social distancing toughened in greater Seoul
-
5
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
1
All 4 Koreans in SUV die after crash with U.S. armored vehicle in Pocheon
-
2
S. Korea to seek indemnity against church over COVID-19 treatment costs
-
3
Typhoon Maysak on path toward hitting Busan early Thursday
-
4
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
5
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect