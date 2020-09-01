Samsung Heavy gets approval for natural gas liquefaction cycle
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Tuesday it has won approval for natural gas liquefaction cycle, a key component in the design of a natural gas liquefaction facility from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), a U.S. quality assurance and risk management company.
Natural gas liquefaction cycle is a core technology to liquefy natural gas at ordinary temperature by freezing it at under 160 degrees below zero with refrigerant.
The approval by ABS will help Samsung Heavy cut costs to build offshore plants, South Korea's leading shipbuilder said in an emailed statement.
Offshore plants refer to large-scale floating facilities to explore, drill, extract, store, and process crude and natural gas that lies deep under the seabed.
Before the approval, Samsung Heavy had paid fees related to natural gas liquefaction cycle to foreign companies in the United States and Australia, the shipbuilder said.
