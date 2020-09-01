Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history

All News 11:08 September 01, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that BTS has written a "new chapter in K-pop history" by topping the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for the first time as a South Korean artist.

"It is truly amazing. It is a splendid feat that further raises pride in K-pop," he said on his social media account.

It is more meaningful that the seven-member boy band has made the achievement with the song "Dynamite," which contains a message of hope and consolation for the people in the world suffering amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the president.

The success "will bring huge consolation to Koreans suffering from the national crisis caused by COVID-19. I offer my heartfelt congratulations," he added.

President Moon Jae-in, in a file photo released by Cheong Wa Dae. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#BTS #Moon Jae-in
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!