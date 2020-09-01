Seoul stocks rebound Tues. morning on record budget proposal
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares rebounded late Tuesday morning, as a record-high budget proposal for next year boosted hopes for the pandemic-hit economy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 24.65 points, or 1.06 percent, to 2,350.82 as of 11:20 a.m.
Markets fared bullish after a 1.17 percent plunge in the previous session amid virus woes.
Investor sentiment strengthened despite a surge in new COVID-19 cases here, as the government proposed a record 555.8 trillion-won (US$469.8 billion) budget for 2021.
In Seoul, most large caps traded higher.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.93 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advancing 0.67 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver gained 0.62 percent, while its rival Kakao remained flat.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem shed 0.14 percent, and EV battery maker Samsung SDI remained flat.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics gained 1.93 percent, and Celltrion rose 0.34 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, added 1.13 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO advanced 1.08 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,185.1 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.7 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
3
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
5
(URGENT) BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100 music chart: Billboard
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
3
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
5
New virus cases below 400 for 2nd day, social distancing toughened in greater Seoul
-
1
All 4 Koreans in SUV die after crash with U.S. armored vehicle in Pocheon
-
2
S. Korea to seek indemnity against church over COVID-19 treatment costs
-
3
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
4
Typhoon Maysak on path toward hitting Busan early Thursday
-
5
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect