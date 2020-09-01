Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) New virus cases under 300 for 3rd day, rising infections with unknown routes worrisome
SEOUL -- The number of daily new coronavirus cases in South Korea stayed under 300 for the third consecutive day Tuesday, but health authorities remain vigilant over a rise in cases with unknown transmission routes and a growing number of patients in critical condition.
The country reported 235 new COVID-19 cases, including 222 local infections, raising the total caseload to 20,182, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
Critically ill virus patients spiking; sickbed shortage feared
SEOUL -- The number of coronavirus patients in serious or critical condition in South Korea has spiked amid a resurgence of new infections, raising concerns about a shortage of hospital beds, health officials said Tuesday.
South Korea reported 235 daily new infections Tuesday, marking the 19th day of triple-digit hikes and raising the total caseload to 20,182, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
S. Korea unveils record high budget of 555.8 tln won for 2021
SEJONG -- South Korea on Tuesday proposed a record 555.8 trillion-won (US$469.8 billion) budget for 2021 to kick-start a post-pandemic economic recovery, create more jobs, and expand social infrastructure and welfare schemes.
The budget, which was endorsed by the Cabinet on Tuesday, represents an 8.5 percent hike from this year, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korean economy shrinks revised 3.2 pct on-quarter in Q2: BOK
SEOUL -- South Korea's economy shrank at a slower-than-estimated pace in the second quarter from three months earlier amid the COVID-19 pandemic, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The country's real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 3.2 percent in the April-June period from the previous quarter, the biggest on-quarter drop since a 3.3 percent retreat posted in the last three months of 2008, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
----------------
(2nd LD) Export slump extends to 6th month; chips cushion virus fallout
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports extended their slump to a sixth month in August as the resurgence of the new coronavirus around the globe continued to strain business activities, data showed Tuesday. But the retreat was in the single digits on a recovery in shipments of chips.
Outbound shipments came to US$39.6 billion last month, down 9.9 percent from $44 billion posted a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
----------------
Seoul stocks rebound Tues. morning on record budget proposal
SEOUL -- South Korean shares rebounded late Tuesday morning, as a record-high budget proposal for next year boosted hopes for the pandemic-hit economy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 24.65 points, or 1.06 percent, to 2,350.82 as of 11:20 a.m.
----------------
(LEAD) With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
WASHINGTON -- BTS became the first South Korean artist to land at No. 1 on Billboard's main singles chart in the United States on Monday.
"BTS achieves its first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as 'Dynamite' debuts at the summit," Billboard reported Monday, one day before its chart will be refreshed.
----------------
(2nd LD) Minor league baseball players, staff test negative for COVID-19 following pitcher's infection
SEOSAN, South Korea -- South Korean minor league baseball players and their team staff members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, following an earlier positive test for a pitcher on their club.
Health officials in Seosan, home of the Futures League affiliate for the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club Hanwha Eagles in South Chungcheong Province, announced Tuesday that 40 players, coaches and members of the support staff all tested negative for COVID-19.
