2 military intelligence officers indicted on charges of raping N.K. defector
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Military prosecutors indicted a master sergeant and a lieutenant colonel of the Defense Intelligence Command on charges of raping a female North Korean defector, officials said Tuesday.
The two were accused of abusing their authority to rape the victim between May 2018 and February last year while she was under their protection and supervision for espionage operations, officials at the military prosecution said.
The master sergeant allegedly had the victim drink alcohol before raping her in May 2018, and had since habitually committed sexual crimes against her, while the lieutenant colonel also raped her after she asked him for help, officials said.
The victim filed a criminal complaint against the two last year. A lawyer for the victim said at the time that she became pregnant twice and was even pressured to have abortions.
The two have since been under investigation after being removed from their duties.
Military authorities plan to launch a disciplinary process as soon as a court verdict is finalized.
(END)
