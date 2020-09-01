Hyundai's August sales fall 14 pct on virus impact
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday its sales fell 14 percent last month from a year earlier as the new coronavirus outbreak continued to affect vehicle sales.
The country's biggest carmaker sold 312,990 vehicles in August, down from 364,590 units a year earlier, due to decreased overseas demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 3.2 percent to 54,590 units last month from 52,997 a year ago, helped by robust sales of new models. But overseas sales declined 17 percent to 258,400 from 311,693 during the cited period.
From January to August, sales dropped 21 percent to 2,237,733 units from 2,848,759 in the same period of last year.
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
3
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
5
(URGENT) BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100 music chart: Billboard
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
3
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
4
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
5
New virus cases below 400 for 2nd day, social distancing toughened in greater Seoul
-
1
All 4 Koreans in SUV die after crash with U.S. armored vehicle in Pocheon
-
2
S. Korea to seek indemnity against church over COVID-19 treatment costs
-
3
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
4
Typhoon Maysak on path toward hitting Busan early Thursday
-
5
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect