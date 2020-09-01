KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 141,500 UP 2,000
ORION Holdings 13,000 DN 100
KISWire 14,100 DN 100
LotteFood 307,000 UP 3,000
NEXENTIRE 5,120 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 186,000 DN 8,000
DongkukStlMill 6,230 UP 60
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,630 UP 810
SBC 9,780 0
Hyundai M&F INS 22,600 UP 500
LGInt 15,600 UP 550
Daesang 28,150 DN 750
SKNetworks 5,110 DN 80
Donga Socio Holdings 110,000 UP 1,500
SK hynix 75,200 UP 100
Youngpoong 492,500 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 32,600 UP 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,450 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 191,000 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,550 0
Kogas 23,950 UP 350
Hanwha 27,400 DN 100
DB HiTek 34,850 DN 700
CJ 82,200 UP 1,200
JWPHARMA 38,700 UP 550
Hyosung 67,400 UP 400
Nongshim 358,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,500 UP 400
LOTTE 30,150 UP 150
SGBC 27,900 UP 600
Shinsegae 204,000 UP 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,970 UP 320
SPC SAMLIP 61,100 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 159,000 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,700 UP 250
BoryungPharm 16,350 UP 150
L&L 10,850 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,650 DN 50
HDC-OP 25,550 UP 2,550
IlyangPharm 89,400 UP 8,000
