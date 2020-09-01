KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15350 DN50
KiaMtr 43,150 UP 700
DaelimInd 94,200 UP 7,300
DOOSAN 45,800 DN 650
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,000 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 30,050 UP 400
HITEJINRO 38,100 UP 1,200
AmoreG 51,500 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 180,000 UP 3,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 88,900 DN 100
BukwangPharm 37,100 DN 700
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,300 UP 450
TaekwangInd 668,000 UP 8,000
KAL 17,950 UP 300
LG Corp. 82,700 0
FOOSUNG 9,860 UP 1,610
SsangyongCement 5,700 UP 60
Yuhan 66,300 DN 700
CJ LOGISTICS 156,500 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,330 UP 90
POSCO 186,500 UP 2,000
GCH Corp 27,350 DN 150
GS Retail 33,650 UP 700
DB INSURANCE 45,100 UP 1,450
LotteChilsung 93,700 DN 400
SamsungElec 54,200 UP 200
NHIS 9,110 UP 150
SK Discovery 76,700 DN 700
LS 46,100 UP 850
GC Corp 264,000 DN 1,500
GS E&C 25,750 UP 1,050
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,700 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 454,500 UP 2,000
KPIC 115,000 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,590 UP 290
SKC 92,700 UP 200
Binggrae 58,700 UP 500
MERITZ SECU 3,225 UP 20
HtlShilla 72,500 UP 2,200
Ottogi 602,000 0
