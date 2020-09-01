KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanmi Science 59,700 UP 1,100
SamsungElecMech 126,500 UP 2,000
Hanssem 96,700 DN 600
F&F 95,100 DN 1,400
TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0
KSOE 88,000 UP 1,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,900 DN 1,050
OCI 64,900 UP 200
LS ELECTRIC 56,800 UP 2,700
KorZinc 402,000 UP 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,300 UP 140
SYC 66,000 DN 700
HyundaiMipoDock 30,900 UP 150
IS DONGSEO 45,050 UP 500
S-Oil 56,900 UP 400
LG Innotek 153,500 UP 8,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 186,500 DN 3,000
HMM 5,870 UP 110
HYUNDAI WIA 42,900 UP 1,250
KumhoPetrochem 98,700 DN 1,800
Mobis 238,500 UP 14,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,700 UP 900
HDC HOLDINGS 11,900 UP 650
S-1 88,000 UP 800
Hanchem 157,500 DN 4,000
DWS 21,950 DN 50
UNID 47,300 UP 150
KEPCO 21,300 UP 800
SamsungSecu 30,950 UP 800
KG DONGBU STL 12,550 UP 550
SKTelecom 242,000 DN 6,000
S&T MOTIV 55,000 0
HyundaiElev 41,200 UP 150
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,750 DN 100
Hanon Systems 13,100 UP 200
SK 214,500 UP 500
DAEKYO 3,950 DN 15
GKL 12,100 UP 250
Handsome 31,300 DN 150
Asiana Airlines 4,300 DN 15
(MORE)
