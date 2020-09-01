COWAY 80,400 UP 600

LOTTE SHOPPING 77,600 UP 1,600

IBK 8,170 UP 80

NamhaeChem 8,300 UP 70

DONGSUH 25,200 DN 350

BGF 4,120 UP 20

SamsungEng 11,450 UP 150

SAMSUNG C&T 110,500 UP 2,500

PanOcean 3,410 UP 15

SAMSUNG CARD 28,850 UP 100

CheilWorldwide 18,800 UP 550

KT 23,800 DN 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL137500 UP2000

LOTTE TOUR 18,900 0

LG Uplus 12,050 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 65,600 UP 4,400

KT&G 84,200 UP 1,100

DHICO 15,950 DN 150

LG Display 14,900 UP 300

Kangwonland 21,000 UP 350

NAVER 324,500 UP 2,000

Kakao 401,500 DN 5,500

NCsoft 828,000 UP 3,000

DSME 22,650 UP 500

DSINFRA 7,850 DN 190

DWEC 3,015 UP 70

Donga ST 93,500 DN 1,100

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,100 UP 500

CJ CheilJedang 403,500 DN 3,500

DongwonF&B 178,500 UP 1,500

KEPCO KPS 27,800 0

LGH&H 1,513,000 UP 40,000

LGCHEM 743,000 UP 3,000

KEPCO E&C 16,200 DN 100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,900 DN 400

HALLA HOLDINGS 27,450 UP 300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,150 0

LGELECTRONICS 87,700 UP 3,500

Celltrion 298,000 UP 1,000

Huchems 17,700 DN 350

(MORE)