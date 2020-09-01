KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 80,400 UP 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 77,600 UP 1,600
IBK 8,170 UP 80
NamhaeChem 8,300 UP 70
DONGSUH 25,200 DN 350
BGF 4,120 UP 20
SamsungEng 11,450 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 110,500 UP 2,500
PanOcean 3,410 UP 15
SAMSUNG CARD 28,850 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 18,800 UP 550
KT 23,800 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL137500 UP2000
LOTTE TOUR 18,900 0
LG Uplus 12,050 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,600 UP 4,400
KT&G 84,200 UP 1,100
DHICO 15,950 DN 150
LG Display 14,900 UP 300
Kangwonland 21,000 UP 350
NAVER 324,500 UP 2,000
Kakao 401,500 DN 5,500
NCsoft 828,000 UP 3,000
DSME 22,650 UP 500
DSINFRA 7,850 DN 190
DWEC 3,015 UP 70
Donga ST 93,500 DN 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,100 UP 500
CJ CheilJedang 403,500 DN 3,500
DongwonF&B 178,500 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 27,800 0
LGH&H 1,513,000 UP 40,000
LGCHEM 743,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 16,200 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,900 DN 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,450 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,150 0
LGELECTRONICS 87,700 UP 3,500
Celltrion 298,000 UP 1,000
Huchems 17,700 DN 350
