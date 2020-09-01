KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 115,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,900 UP 1,200
KIH 63,000 UP 2,100
LOTTE Himart 30,750 UP 700
GS 32,650 UP 150
CJ CGV 23,050 UP 1,050
LIG Nex1 32,350 UP 1,150
Fila Holdings 37,000 UP 2,300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 146,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,500 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 1,595 UP 65
AMOREPACIFIC 169,000 UP 1,000
LF 12,800 0
SK Innovation 148,500 UP 3,500
POONGSAN 23,450 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 37,400 UP 550
Hansae 17,400 0
LG HAUSYS 58,300 UP 300
Youngone Corp 31,700 UP 300
KOLON IND 33,400 UP 1,400
HanmiPharm 304,500 DN 2,000
BNK Financial Group 5,140 UP 60
emart 126,000 UP 6,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY303 00 UP800
KOLMAR KOREA 45,750 DN 50
HANJINKAL 75,600 DN 300
DoubleUGames 72,900 DN 200
CUCKOO 91,300 0
COSMAX 107,500 UP 5,500
MANDO 32,250 UP 850
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 781,000 UP 3,000
INNOCEAN 55,500 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 26,650 UP 350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,800 UP 150
Netmarble 162,500 DN 4,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S226000 0
ORION 139,500 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 125,000 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 415,000 UP 21,500
WooriFinancialGroup 8,580 UP 120
