Kia's August sales fall 5.2 pct amid pandemic
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. said Tuesday that its sales fell 5.2 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kia sold 216,945 vehicles in August, down from 228,741 units a year ago, as the spread of the coronavirus weighed on consumer sentiment at home and abroad, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 11 percent to 38,463 units last month from 43,362 a year ago, while overseas sales decreased 3.7 percent to 178,482 from 185,379 during the cited period.
From January to August, sales were down 11 percent to 1,603,791 autos from 1,807,970 in the year-ago period.
Domestic sales rose 9 percent to 363,800 in the first eight months from 333,312 in the year-ago period, but overseas sales fell 16 percent to 1,239,991 from 1,474,658 during the cited period.
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
3
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
5
(URGENT) BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100 music chart: Billboard
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
3
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
4
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
5
New virus cases below 400 for 2nd day, social distancing toughened in greater Seoul
-
1
All 4 Koreans in SUV die after crash with U.S. armored vehicle in Pocheon
-
2
S. Korea to seek indemnity against church over COVID-19 treatment costs
-
3
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
4
Typhoon Maysak on path toward hitting Busan early Thursday
-
5
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect