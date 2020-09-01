Renault Samsung's Aug. sales dip 27 pct amid pandemic
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Tuesday its sales fell 27 percent last month from a year earlier amid the new coronavirus' impact on the automobile industry.
Renault Samsung sold 7,570 vehicles in August, down from 12,987 units a year ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic further affected consumer spending, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 22 percent to 6,104 units last month from 7,771 units a year ago, while exports plunged 72 percent to 1,466 from 5,216 during the same period, the statement said.
From January to August, sales dropped 27 percent to 84,158 units from 114,705 in the year-ago period, it said.
The company's current passenger car lineup includes the all-electric SM3 Z.E. sedan, the SM6 sedan, the XM3 SUV and the QM6 SUV.
Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung.
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
3
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
5
(URGENT) BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100 music chart: Billboard
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
3
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
4
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
5
New virus cases below 400 for 2nd day, social distancing toughened in greater Seoul
-
1
All 4 Koreans in SUV die after crash with U.S. armored vehicle in Pocheon
-
2
S. Korea to seek indemnity against church over COVID-19 treatment costs
-
3
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
4
Typhoon Maysak on path toward hitting Busan early Thursday
-
5
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect