S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 1, 2020
All News 16:32 September 01, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.746 0.722 +2.4
3-year TB 0.977 0.940 +3.7
10-year TB 1.582 1.516 +6.6
2-year MSB 0.863 0.839 +2.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.291 2.264 +2.7
91-day CD None None None
