8 companies to recall over 83,000 vehicles
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Mercedes-Benz Korea, Hyundai Motor Co. and six other companies will voluntarily recall more than 83,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.
The six other companies are Kia Motors Corp., Honda Motor Korea, Audi-Volkswagen Korea, BMW Korea, Bike Korea Co. and Hwachang Trading Co., the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The eight companies are recalling 83,555 units due to faulty components in 36 models, the statement said.
The problems include the possible outbreak of fire caused by short-circuit in the power supply line of Mercedes-Benz's E220 d sedan; a faulty remote parking assist system in Hyundai's Santa Fe TM PE SUV model; lack of durability of the brake caliper of BMW's G310R motorcycle; and a faulty sliding door system in Honda's Odyssey minivan, it said.
The companies have begun to provide or will offer repair and replacement services. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
