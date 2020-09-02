Korean-language dailies

-- Cumulative COVID-19 cases surpass 20,000 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Prosecutors indict Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong in high-profile succession case (Kookmin Daily)

-- State prosecutors accuse Samsung's Lee Jae-yong (Donga llbo)

-- Prosecution charges Lee Jae-young (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Samsung's Lee Jae-yong indicted (Segye Times)

-- State debt to increase to 1,000 tln won by 2022 (Chosun Ilbo)

-- BTS tops world (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to inject 556 tln won next year (Hankyoreh)

-- Prosecution indicts Samsung's Lee in yearslong merger probe (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-yong indicted for role in illegal merger, stock manipulation (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't proposes 556 tln-won budget for 2021 (Korea Economic Daily)

