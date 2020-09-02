(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 2)

Therefore, the government poured an astronomical amount of money — over 100 trillion won — in creating jobs over the last four years and even replaced the head of Statistics Korea to shift its calculation standards. Yet the Moon administration failed to create jobs for people in their 30s and 40s, the core of our economy. It has been mostly engrossed with presenting favorable job data for as long as it can. The government spent 13 trillion won for emergency disaster grants to the people to stimulate the economy, but its effect vanished soon. (The government says developed nations are also spending money prodigiously as if in wartime.)