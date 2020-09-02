U.S. extends travel ban on N. Korea for third time, citing 'serious risk'
WASHINGTON, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department has extended the travel ban on North Korea for another year, citing what it called a "serious risk" of arrest and long-term detention of U.S. citizens by the communist state, a public notice showed Tuesday.
The one-year extension marks the third of its kind since Washington declared all U.S. passports invalid for visits to, in and through the North on Sept. 1, 2017.
The move followed the death of Otto Warmbier, who died six days after he returned home following his release from North Korea in June 2017. The then 22-year-old had been detained by North Korea since January 2016 on suspicions of trying to steal a propaganda poster from his hotel in Pyongyang.
"The Department of State has determined that there continues to be serious risk to United States citizens and nationals of arrest and long-term detention representing imminent danger to their physical safety," said the public notice, posted on the website of the U.S. Federal Register.
"Accordingly, all United States passports shall remain invalid for travel to, in, or through the DPRK unless specially validated for such travel," it added.
Separately, the State Department maintains the highest level-4 or "Do Not Travel" travel advisory on the North, partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its own website.
"Do not travel to North Korea due to COVID-19 and the serious risk of arrest and long-term detention of U.S. nationals," says the travel advisory, dated Aug. 6.
No massive outbreak of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the impoverished North, which has nearly closed off all its borders, including those shared with its largest communist ally China.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
3
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
4
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
5
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
3
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
4
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
5
(LEAD) With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
1
Pentagon official calls for distributing 'heavily concentrated' U.S. troop presence from Northeast Asia
-
2
All 4 Koreans in SUV die after crash with U.S. armored vehicle in Pocheon
-
3
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
4
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
5
(News Focus) S. Korea gears up for long virus battle as infection cases top 20,000