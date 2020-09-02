BTS to appear on 'America's Got Talent,' announces another 'Dynamite' video
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- K-pop group BTS on Wednesday announced three more TV appearances in the United States and a plan to drop an additional music video for "Dynamite," which stormed the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart by debuting at No. 1 this week.
BTS will appear on the City Music Series on NBC's "Today" show on Sept. 10 (U.S. time) and on "America's Got Talent" on the same network on Sept. 16, according to Big Hit Entertainment.
On Sept. 18, BTS will make an appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival and perform "Dynamite."
Big Hit announced that a new music video for "Dynamite" centered on the band's choreography will also be released on Sept. 26.
On Tuesday BTS debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's main singles chart with its latest single "Dynamite," becoming the first South Korean singer or group to achieve the feat.
Previously, the highest-charting South Korean artist ever on the Hot 100 was solo act PSY with his 2012 viral hit "Gangnam Style," which peaked at the No. 2 spot.
The only Asian to make it to the top of the Hot 100 in the past was Japanese singer Kyu Sakamoto with "Sukiyaki" in 1963.
BTS also won four awards at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) -- Best Pop, Best Group, Best Choreography and Best K-pop -- on Sunday for "ON," the lead song for "Map of the Soul: 7" released in February.
With "ON," BTS became the first Asian act to win Best Pop at the VMAs, outperforming other nominated heavyweights, including the Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
3
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
4
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
5
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
3
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
4
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
5
(LEAD) With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
1
Pentagon official calls for distributing 'heavily concentrated' U.S. troop presence from Northeast Asia
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
All 4 Koreans in SUV die after crash with U.S. armored vehicle in Pocheon
-
4
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
5
(News Focus) S. Korea gears up for long virus battle as infection cases top 20,000