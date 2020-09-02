Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 September 02, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/24 Rain 90

Incheon 27/24 Rain 90

Suwon 27/24 Rain 90

Cheongju 28/24 Rain 80

Daejeon 27/25 Rain 90

Chuncheon 26/23 Rain 90

Gangneung 25/23 Rain 90

Jeonju 29/25 Rain 90

Gwangju 28/25 Rain 90

Jeju 27/26 Rain 90

Daegu 29/24 Rain 90

Busan 29/26 Rain 90

(END)

