Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 September 02, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/24 Rain 90
Incheon 27/24 Rain 90
Suwon 27/24 Rain 90
Cheongju 28/24 Rain 80
Daejeon 27/25 Rain 90
Chuncheon 26/23 Rain 90
Gangneung 25/23 Rain 90
Jeonju 29/25 Rain 90
Gwangju 28/25 Rain 90
Jeju 27/26 Rain 90
Daegu 29/24 Rain 90
Busan 29/26 Rain 90
(END)
