The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:11 September 02, 2020
SEOUL, Sep. 2 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.54 0.54
2-M 0.58 0.58
3-M 0.62 0.62
6-M 0.72 0.72
12-M 0.88 0.87
(END)
