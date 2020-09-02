Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin looking to extend hot streak vs. Marlins

The Marlins themselves were busy at the deadline, as they brought in outfielder Starling Marte from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The former All-Star with the Pittsburgh Pirates is viewed as the best position player to switch jerseys Monday, and should provide an immediate boost to the Marlins' offense that rank near the bottom in major categories, such as batting average, runs scored and on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS). At the time of the trade, Marte's .827 OPS was higher than that of any incumbent Miami player.

