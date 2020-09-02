(LEAD) BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
By Chang Dong-woo
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- K-pop super group BTS on Wednesday thanked its global fans for pushing its latest single "Dynamite" to the top of Billboard's main singles chart, making the band the first South Korean artist to achieve the landmark feat.
"I want to thank ARMY for making such a great achievement possible. I think it was possible because I met such great members, Big Hit Entertainment and its staff and ARMY," Junggook said during an online press conference held in Seoul to celebrate the band's single "Dynamite" debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
ARMY refers to BTS' global fan base.
The singer added, "It's a great honor to leave such a milestone during my lifetime. Yesterday was my birthday. I'm grateful for receiving such a big gift."
Member Jin also said he was excited after hearing the news. "We made the song ("Dynamite") just to purely enjoy it with fans. I was happy because it led to such a great result."
On Tuesday BTS debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's main singles chart with its latest single "Dynamite," becoming the first South Korean singer or group to achieve the feat.
Previously, the highest-charting South Korean artist ever on the Hot 100 was solo act PSY with his 2012 viral hit "Gangnam Style," which peaked at the No. 2 spot. The only Asian to make it to the top of the Hot 100 in the past was Japanese singer Kyu Sakamoto with "Sukiyaki" in 1963.
The group also won four awards at the MTV Video Music Awards -- Best Pop, Best Group, Best Choreography and Best K-pop -- on Monday for "ON," the lead song for "Map of the Soul: 7" released in February.
Other members said they were still bewildered while deeply moved from the No. 1 debut. According to Billboard, only 43 songs in history have achieved the rare feat of debuting at No. 1 on the Hot 100.
"We did dream of hopefully achieving (number one) someday but that was never our goal. I was dazed and felt like I was dreaming," said Suga. "It was overwhelming knowing that we achieved something big. After checking the news, I pinched myself (to check I wasn't dreaming)."
The singers said the victory also brought back memories of their trainee and debut days. Vocalist V said he recalled being scammed by a taxi driver after arriving in Seoul with his father to visit the group's management agency Big Hit Entertainment.
"Back then I didn't understand when my father said, 'It's okay,' while I was angry. Looking back from today, it remains as a fond memory. All the training and difficulties we went though during the past remain as great memories," V said.
BTS also shared its next goal: to perform onstage at the Grammy Awards in the United States as a stand-alone act.
"We performed at the Grammys in a collaboration. This time we would like to perform as a stand-alone act," Suga said.
In January, the septet teamed up with American rapper Lil Nas X and took the stage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, becoming the first South Korean artist to perform at the prestigious American music event.
"Receiving an award would be great, but that really isn't possible just with our own will but requires help from a lot of people," Suga added.
Group leader RM further elaborated on the band's hope to be part of the next Grammy Awards.
"The Grammy Awards is an event that everyone dreams of (being part of). We want to perform solo and of course we want to be nominated and possibly win an award," RM said.
RM also stated just being able to perform outside in front of a live crowd has become a new dream for the group.
"Because we're not sure when that could become possible, it has become a dream," RM said. The rapper-singer also said that the announced October concert in Seoul will "probably" be held online.
An October BTS concert, "BTS Map Of The Soul ON:E," was announced last month as an in-person concert with government-mandated concert seat distancing measures for COVID-19 prevention. Big Hit also planned to livestream the two-day event online.
But the company later announced that the concert has come under uncertainty amid a surge in new coronavirus cases across the country since mid-August.
