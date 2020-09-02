Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) New infections under 300 for 4th day; virus fight harried by untraceable, critically ill patients
SEOUL -- The number of additional new coronavirus cases stayed below 300 for the fourth consecutive day Wednesday, but health authorities remain vigilant as untraceable and critically ill patients are still at large.
The country reported 267 new COVID-19 cases, including 253 local infections, raising the total caseload to 20,449, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
(2nd LD) Typhoon Maysak picking up speed as it approaches S. Korea
SEOUL -- Typhoon Maysak was moving faster toward South Korea on Wednesday, keeping the country on alert over what was forecast to be one of the most powerful typhoons in years.
The typhoon was moving at 19 kph at seas some 310 kilometers south of Seogwipo in Jeju as of 9 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). Its maximum wind speed was 45 meters per second.
(LEAD) Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. hold phone talks on stalled N.K. dialogue
SEOUL -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States held phone talks Wednesday on joint efforts to resume stalled dialogue with North Korea, the foreign ministry said.
Lee Do-hoon and his U.S. counterpart, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who doubles as Washington's chief nuclear envoy, shared the view that an early resumption of dialogue with Pyongyang is "necessary" to make substantive progress in efforts to achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.
LEAD) Military doctors to be assigned to civilian COVID-19 hospitals in greater Seoul area
SEOUL -- Dozens of military doctors will be sent to civilian hospitals in Seoul and the metropolitan area to support the government's handling of a growing number of new coronavirus patients in the region, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
Twenty-two military doctors will be assigned to nine hospitals designated to treat COVID-19 patients, including the Incheon Medical Center in the western city of Incheon and the Seobuk City Hospital in Seoul, in phases starting Friday, according to the ministry.
PM says this week is crucial in antivirus fight, requests people's patience
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun stressed Wednesday this week marks a "crucial watershed" in South Korea's fight against the new coronavirus and asked the people to have patience over strict social distancing rules.
"This week, in particular, (the government) appeals (to the public) for having patience and joining the fight against COVID-19," he said during a daily inter-agency meeting on efforts to contain the virus spread.
(LEAD) S. Korea's inflation increases 0.7 pct in August
SEJONG -- South Korea's consumer prices rose 0.7 percent on-year in August due to a rise in prices of agricultural goods, marking the second consecutive month of increase amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Wednesday.
The August tally accelerates from a 0.3 percent on-year gain in July, according to the data released by Statistics Korea.
Seoul to set up body to crack down on illegal property transactions
SEJONG -- South Korea will set up a state organization to crack down illegal real estate transactions, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Wednesday, as the government seeks to cool home prices.
The organization will be manned by officials from the land ministry, financial regulators, tax authorities, prosecutors and police, Hong said.
(LEAD) Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun enjoys breezy victory in blowout
SEOUL -- As victories go, this was about as stress-free as it could get for Kim Kwang-hyun.
The St. Louis Cardinals' South Korean starter cruised to his second victory of the season in a 16-2 blowout over the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati on Tuesday (local time). Kim gave up only three hits and struck out four in five shutout innings at Great American Ball Park, while lowering his ERA to a miniscule 0.83.
Kim was done after five innings with the Cardinals ahead 13-0, and he watched his teammates put up three more runs in the rout.
