Slugger for 1st-place club among nominees for top KBO player for Aug.

Na was named as one of five nominees for the Player of the Month for August in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) on Wednesday. The designated hitter/outfielder batted .371/.440/.742, with nine home runs, 29 RBIs and 27 runs scored in 23 games last month. He was tops in the KBO that month in runs, RBIs and slugging percentage, while ranking second in home runs, third in hits and fourth in batting average.