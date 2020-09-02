(LEAD) After 2 positive tests, rest of minor league baseball team tests negative for COVID-19
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; RESTRUCTURES with more negative tests; ADDS photos)
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Following positive cases for two of their players, the rest of the Hanwha Eagles' minor league affiliate has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Wednesday that 95 of 97 players, coaches and staffers for the Eagles' Futures League club have tested negative for COVID-19.
Pitcher Shin Jung-rak tested positive late Monday, becoming the first South Korean professional athlete to be infected. Another minor leaguer, whose identity was withheld, joined Shin on the list late Tuesday.
Shin's infection sent the Eagles scrambling to get the rest of the minor league club tested. Other than one additional positive test, everyone else came out negative.
Earlier on Wednesday, the LG Twins, two of whose minor leaguers had come in contact with Shin last week, announced that their entire Futures League club tested negative.
The KBO noted that, of all the individuals who tested negative from the two clubs, 59 have been categorized by health officials as having come in close contact with Shin. Those people are 50 Hanwha players, seven Hanwha coaches, one Hanwha club official and one LG player. They will be quarantined at home for the next 10 or so days, the KBO said.
In addition, two recent Hanwha call-ups who had been with Shin in the Futures League will also enter 14-day quarantine, even though they both tested negative.
The Futures League teams are divided into the Northern League and the Southern League. The Eagles and the Twins are both playing in the Northern League, and all Northern League games through Sunday have been canceled.
The Eagles' Futures League club will not play until Sept. 15.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
