Moon urges thorough preparedness against powerful typhoon
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called on South Korea's national diaster authorities Wednesday to take "special" measures to minimize possible damages from Typhoon Maysak, feared to be one of the most powerful typhoons to hit the nation in years.
The season's ninth typhoon is fast approaching the peninsula, forecast to reach southeastern coastal areas in the early hours of Thursday.
Moon issued an instruction for the authorities to "make special preparation" for possible damages, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
He instructed them to "preemptively control" public access to regions expected to come under direct influence of the typhoon.
"(They) should protect the safety of the people by evacuating residents to safe places, if necessary," Moon was quoted as saying.
The president urged thorough safety checks to prevent damage to vessels and industrial sites as well as areas already battered by heavy rain-caused floods in early August.
Moon also asked people to stay in safe zones and not such places as coastal and riverside areas and valleys, Kang added during a press briefing.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
3
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
4
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
5
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
4
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
5
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
1
Pentagon official calls for distributing 'heavily concentrated' U.S. troop presence from Northeast Asia
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
(News Focus) S. Korea gears up for long virus battle as infection cases top 20,000
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea on high alert as powerful typhoon approaches