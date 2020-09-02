KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KAL 18,350 UP 400
AmoreG 52,100 UP 600
HyundaiMtr 176,000 DN 4,000
NEXENTIRE 5,170 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 181,500 DN 4,500
LG Corp. 83,300 UP 600
BukwangPharm 37,600 UP 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,200 DN 100
TaekwangInd 664,000 DN 4,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 9,910 UP 2,280
KCC 144,000 UP 2,500
SsangyongCement 6,090 UP 390
SK hynix 75,500 UP 300
Youngpoong 492,500 0
HyundaiEng&Const 32,700 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,650 DN 800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,400 UP 2,400
ShinhanGroup 30,200 UP 150
Yuhan 66,700 UP 400
HITEJINRO 38,200 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 159,000 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 45,500 DN 300
DaelimInd 93,800 DN 400
Donga Socio Holdings 111,500 UP 1,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15900 UP550
KiaMtr 42,200 DN 950
SamsungF&MIns 191,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,350 UP 1,800
Kogas 24,100 UP 150
DHICO 16,750 UP 800
Hanwha 27,850 UP 450
DB HiTek 35,150 UP 300
CJ 83,500 UP 1,300
JWPHARMA 39,150 UP 450
LGInt 15,700 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 6,320 UP 90
SBC 10,150 UP 370
Hyundai M&F INS 22,800 UP 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 88,700 DN 200
BoryungPharm 16,550 UP 200
(MORE)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
3
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
4
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
5
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
4
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
5
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
1
Pentagon official calls for distributing 'heavily concentrated' U.S. troop presence from Northeast Asia
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
(News Focus) S. Korea gears up for long virus battle as infection cases top 20,000
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea on high alert as powerful typhoon approaches