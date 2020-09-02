KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
L&L 11,150 UP 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,150 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,800 UP 300
Shinsegae 213,500 UP 9,500
Nongshim 356,000 DN 2,000
SGBC 28,750 UP 850
Hyosung 67,700 UP 300
LOTTE 30,400 UP 250
Daesang 28,050 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,130 UP 20
ORION Holdings 13,100 UP 100
KISWire 14,200 UP 100
LotteFood 312,500 UP 5,500
DWS 22,400 UP 450
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,380 UP 50
POSCO 188,000 UP 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 62,000 UP 900
SAMSUNG SDS 161,500 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,400 UP 700
KUMHOTIRE 3,975 UP 5
GCH Corp 26,950 DN 400
LotteChilsung 94,200 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 45,450 UP 350
GS Retail 33,200 DN 450
SamsungElec 54,400 UP 200
NHIS 9,450 UP 340
Binggrae 59,300 UP 600
SK Discovery 76,600 DN 100
LS 46,500 UP 400
GC Corp 257,500 DN 6,500
GS E&C 25,450 DN 300
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,850 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 452,000 DN 2,500
KPIC 116,500 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,770 UP 180
SKC 91,600 DN 1,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,550 UP 650
OCI 65,800 UP 900
LS ELECTRIC 56,600 DN 200
Ottogi 596,000 DN 6,000
