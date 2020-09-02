Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 September 02, 2020

Hanssem 98,100 UP 1,400
KorZinc 403,500 UP 1,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0
KSOE 87,800 DN 200
IlyangPharm 87,900 DN 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,260 DN 40
SYC 66,200 UP 200
F&F 99,200 UP 4,100
MERITZ SECU 3,290 UP 65
HtlShilla 75,800 UP 3,300
Hanmi Science 60,000 UP 300
SamsungElecMech 128,500 UP 2,000
KumhoPetrochem 99,500 UP 800
HYUNDAI WIA 42,700 DN 200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 180,500 DN 6,000
S-Oil 57,300 UP 400
Mobis 235,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,800 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 30,900 0
HDC HOLDINGS 11,400 DN 500
S-1 88,200 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 46,150 UP 1,100
HMM 6,170 UP 300
LG Innotek 169,000 UP 15,500
Hanchem 157,500 0
UNID 47,550 UP 250
KEPCO 21,150 DN 150
SamsungSecu 32,300 UP 1,350
KG DONGBU STL 12,550 0
SKTelecom 242,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 54,600 DN 400
HyundaiElev 41,800 UP 600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,950 UP 200
Hanon Systems 13,150 UP 50
SK 217,500 UP 3,000
DAEKYO 3,955 UP 5
GKL 12,250 UP 150
Handsome 31,800 UP 500
Asiana Airlines 4,465 UP 165
COWAY 81,100 UP 700
