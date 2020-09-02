Hanssem 98,100 UP 1,400

KorZinc 403,500 UP 1,500

TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0

KSOE 87,800 DN 200

IlyangPharm 87,900 DN 1,500

SamsungHvyInd 5,260 DN 40

SYC 66,200 UP 200

F&F 99,200 UP 4,100

MERITZ SECU 3,290 UP 65

HtlShilla 75,800 UP 3,300

Hanmi Science 60,000 UP 300

SamsungElecMech 128,500 UP 2,000

KumhoPetrochem 99,500 UP 800

HYUNDAI WIA 42,700 DN 200

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 180,500 DN 6,000

S-Oil 57,300 UP 400

Mobis 235,500 DN 3,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,800 UP 100

HyundaiMipoDock 30,900 0

HDC HOLDINGS 11,400 DN 500

S-1 88,200 UP 200

IS DONGSEO 46,150 UP 1,100

HMM 6,170 UP 300

LG Innotek 169,000 UP 15,500

Hanchem 157,500 0

UNID 47,550 UP 250

KEPCO 21,150 DN 150

SamsungSecu 32,300 UP 1,350

KG DONGBU STL 12,550 0

SKTelecom 242,500 UP 500

S&T MOTIV 54,600 DN 400

HyundaiElev 41,800 UP 600

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,950 UP 200

Hanon Systems 13,150 UP 50

SK 217,500 UP 3,000

DAEKYO 3,955 UP 5

GKL 12,250 UP 150

Handsome 31,800 UP 500

Asiana Airlines 4,465 UP 165

COWAY 81,100 UP 700

(MORE)