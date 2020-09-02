LOTTE SHOPPING 79,100 UP 1,500

IBK 8,220 UP 50

NamhaeChem 8,300 0

DONGSUH 25,200 0

BGF 4,165 UP 45

SamsungEng 11,450 0

SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 DN 2,000

PanOcean 3,465 UP 55

SAMSUNG CARD 28,950 UP 100

CheilWorldwide 19,000 UP 200

KT 23,850 UP 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL144000 UP6500

LOTTE TOUR 18,900 0

LG Uplus 12,100 UP 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 64,100 DN 1,500

KT&G 84,700 UP 500

LG Display 14,900 0

Kangwonland 21,350 UP 350

NAVER 332,500 UP 8,000

Kakao 412,000 UP 10,500

NCsoft 850,000 UP 22,000

DSME 22,650 0

DSINFRA 7,930 UP 80

DWEC 3,000 DN 15

Donga ST 93,300 DN 200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,100 0

CJ CheilJedang 401,500 DN 2,000

DongwonF&B 179,000 UP 500

KEPCO KPS 28,200 UP 400

LGH&H 1,499,000 DN 14,000

LGCHEM 742,000 DN 1,000

KEPCO E&C 16,400 UP 200

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,200 UP 300

HALLA HOLDINGS 27,700 UP 250

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,400 UP 250

LGELECTRONICS 86,500 DN 1,200

Celltrion 300,500 UP 2,500

Huchems 17,700 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 116,000 UP 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,500 UP 1,600

(MORE)