KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,100 UP 1,500
IBK 8,220 UP 50
NamhaeChem 8,300 0
DONGSUH 25,200 0
BGF 4,165 UP 45
SamsungEng 11,450 0
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 DN 2,000
PanOcean 3,465 UP 55
SAMSUNG CARD 28,950 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 19,000 UP 200
KT 23,850 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL144000 UP6500
LOTTE TOUR 18,900 0
LG Uplus 12,100 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,100 DN 1,500
KT&G 84,700 UP 500
LG Display 14,900 0
Kangwonland 21,350 UP 350
NAVER 332,500 UP 8,000
Kakao 412,000 UP 10,500
NCsoft 850,000 UP 22,000
DSME 22,650 0
DSINFRA 7,930 UP 80
DWEC 3,000 DN 15
Donga ST 93,300 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,100 0
CJ CheilJedang 401,500 DN 2,000
DongwonF&B 179,000 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 28,200 UP 400
LGH&H 1,499,000 DN 14,000
LGCHEM 742,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 16,400 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,200 UP 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,700 UP 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,400 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 86,500 DN 1,200
Celltrion 300,500 UP 2,500
Huchems 17,700 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 116,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,500 UP 1,600
-
-
1
