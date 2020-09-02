KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 66,200 UP 3,200
LOTTE Himart 30,600 DN 150
GS 33,650 UP 1,000
CJ CGV 23,750 UP 700
LIG Nex1 31,950 DN 400
Fila Holdings 37,250 UP 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 142,000 DN 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,500 0
HANWHA LIFE 1,575 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 171,500 UP 2,500
LF 13,400 UP 600
FOOSUNG 9,890 UP 30
SK Innovation 148,000 DN 500
POONGSAN 23,600 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 37,700 UP 300
Hansae 17,550 UP 150
LG HAUSYS 58,500 UP 200
Youngone Corp 31,050 DN 650
KOLON IND 33,400 0
HanmiPharm 309,000 UP 4,500
BNK Financial Group 5,200 UP 60
emart 128,000 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY309 00 UP600
KOLMAR KOREA 46,350 UP 600
HANJINKAL 77,300 UP 1,700
DoubleUGames 75,800 UP 2,900
CUCKOO 92,900 UP 1,600
COSMAX 107,000 DN 500
MANDO 31,850 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 770,000 DN 11,000
INNOCEAN 55,400 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 26,950 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,000 UP 200
Netmarble 173,000 UP 10,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S228500 UP2500
ORION 139,000 DN 500
BGF Retail 124,500 DN 500
SKCHEM 415,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 24,650 DN 900
WooriFinancialGroup 8,620 UP 40
