LG Chem again seeks sanctions against SK Innovation for spoiling evidence
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. has filed a motion with a U.S. trade panel, seeking the issuance of an order sanctioning its rival SK Innovation Co. ahead of a crucial verdict over their electric vehicle (EV) battery patent case.
LG Chem claimed that SK Innovation destroyed "highly relevant evidence" after its litigation against SK Innovation began.
In April last year, LG Chem filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission that SK Innovation misappropriated LG Chem's EV battery trade secrets.
On Friday, LG Chem said in a motion filed with the U.S. panel that SK Innovation's "spoliation was targeted to the destruction of relevant LG Chem information" in SK Innovation's possession.
LG Chem also said SK Innovation employees were repeatedly instructed to "delete every material related to the rival company ... and delete this email after completing this directive."
LG Chem and SK Innovation have been at loggerheads over EV battery-related trade secrets since last year, filing multiple lawsuits in the United States and South Korea.
LG Chem has said that it can settle the dispute with SK Innovation over their EV battery trade secret case in the U.S. if SK Innovation offers a "reasonable level" of compensation on an objective basis.
In February, the U.S. International Trade Commission made a preliminary ruling in favor of LG Chem's argument that SK Innovation had misappropriated and used its EV battery trade secrets.
The U.S. trade panel is set to give its final ruling on the case in October.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
3
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
4
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
5
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
4
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
5
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
1
Pentagon official calls for distributing 'heavily concentrated' U.S. troop presence from Northeast Asia
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
(News Focus) S. Korea gears up for long virus battle as infection cases top 20,000
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea on high alert as powerful typhoon approaches