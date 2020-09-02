Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
----------------
Moon urges thorough preparedness against powerful typhoon
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in called on South Korea's national diaster authorities Wednesday to take "special" measures to minimize possible damages from Typhoon Maysak, feared to be one of the most powerful typhoons to hit the nation in years.
The season's ninth typhoon is fast approaching the peninsula, forecast to reach southeastern coastal areas in the early hours of Thursday.
-----------------
S. Korea seeks to send Coast Guard officer to Ghana after citizen kidnappings
SEOUL -- South Korea is seeking to send a Coast Guard official to Ghana as early as this month to better protect its citizens in piracy-ridden waters off West Africa, a government source said Wednesday.
The move came after two South Koreans aboard a Ghanaian-flagged fishing vessel were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen off the coast of Ghana in late August, just two months after five Korean sailors were abducted in waters off Benin.
-----------------
S. Korea, Singapore agree on 'fast-track' entry program for biz people amid COVID-19
SEOUL -- South Korea and Singapore agreed Wednesday to introduce a "fast-track" entry program this week for essential trips by businesspeople and others in exception to coronavirus entry restrictions, the foreign ministry said.
During telephone talks, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Singaporean counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan, reached the agreement on the streamlined entry procedures set to take effect on Friday. //
-----------------
LG Chem again seeks sanctions against SK Innovation for spoiling evidence
SEOUL -- LG Chem Ltd. has filed a motion with a U.S. trade panel, seeking the issuance of an order sanctioning its rival SK Innovation Co. ahead of a crucial verdict over their electric vehicle (EV) battery patent case.
LG Chem claimed that SK Innovation destroyed "highly relevant evidence" after its litigation against SK Innovation began.
-----------------
Cheong Wa Dae staffer named new deputy spokesperson
SEOUL -- Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday that one of its staffers, handling policy for younger generation people, has been appointed as new presidential deputy spokesperson.
Lim Se-eun is succeeding Yoon Jae-kwan, who was promoted to the post of secretary for public information earlier this week, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
-----------------
(LEAD) After 2 positive tests, rest of minor league baseball team tests negative for COVID-19
SEOUL -- Following positive cases for two of their players, the rest of the Hanwha Eagles' minor league affiliate has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Wednesday that 95 of 97 players, coaches and staffers for the Eagles' Futures League club have tested negative for COVID-19.
-----------------
Samsung to manufacture Nvidia's latest gaming chips: sources
SEOUL-- Samsung Electronics Co. will manufacture Nvidia Corp.'s latest gaming chips, industry sources said Wednesday, as the South Korean tech giant eyes to expand its presence in the foundry industry.
Nvidia's new RTX 3000 series graphics processing units (GPUs) will be produced by Samsung's 8-nanometer (nm) process node, according to the sources. Nvidia's latest chips will be about 10 percent faster than other Samsung-made chips fabricated with the same 8-nm process, they added.
-----------------
Kakao Games logs record IPO subscription rate
SEOUL -- South Korean gaming company Kakao Games Corp. set a record subscription rate for new shares from retail investors Wednesday, heralding the country's most popular initial public offering (IPO).
Three IPO managers said Kakao Games shares were oversubscribed by 1,229 times from general investors as of 1 p.m., three hours before the deadline for a two-day public subscription.
-----------------
Doctors' strike at crossroads amid talks with ruling party
SEOUL -- The long-drawn strike by doctors in protest over the government's medical reform plan has reached a crossroads, as they are in talks with the ruling party to resolve differences, sources said Wednesday.
A group of doctors, represented by the Korean Medical Association's (KMA) chief Choi Dae-zip, met the ruling Democratic Party's policy committee chief Han Jeoung-ae late Tuesday to exchange views on how to end the standoff that comes as the country tries to cope with a resurgence of coronavirus cases.
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
3
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
4
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
5
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
4
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
5
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
1
Pentagon official calls for distributing 'heavily concentrated' U.S. troop presence from Northeast Asia
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea on high alert as powerful typhoon approaches
-
5
(News Focus) S. Korea gears up for long virus battle as infection cases top 20,000