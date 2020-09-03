Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 3
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Over 20,000 people have died due to toxic humidifiers,' research paper says over S. Korea's related scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Major hospitals' ERs in shortage of doctors due to their strike, professors instead on night duty (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to set up unit to supervise real estate transactions (Donga llbo)
-- Police raid S. Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb for alleged economic fraud (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to establish unit to oversee real estate on standing basis (Segye Times)
-- Moon says nurses 'shoulder burden of (striking) doctors' to drive wedge between them (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't presses ahead with establishment of property transaction supervisory unit (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Typhoon Maysak hits southeastern provinces, another one forecast next week (Hankyoreh)
-- Coronavirus spread expected to affect Chuseok holiday (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ruling party already submits 217 anti-market bills (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Kakao Games draws 59 tln won of IPO subscription deposits (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- U.S. warns against aiding North's missile procurement (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Severe COVID-19 cases hit record high in S. Korea (Korea Herald)
-- US hints at realignment of troops in NE Asia (Korea Times)
