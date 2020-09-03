Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:50 September 03, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 3

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Over 20,000 people have died due to toxic humidifiers,' research paper says over S. Korea's related scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Major hospitals' ERs in shortage of doctors due to their strike, professors instead on night duty (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to set up unit to supervise real estate transactions (Donga llbo)
-- Police raid S. Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb for alleged economic fraud (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to establish unit to oversee real estate on standing basis (Segye Times)
-- Moon says nurses 'shoulder burden of (striking) doctors' to drive wedge between them (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't presses ahead with establishment of property transaction supervisory unit (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Typhoon Maysak hits southeastern provinces, another one forecast next week (Hankyoreh)
-- Coronavirus spread expected to affect Chuseok holiday (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ruling party already submits 217 anti-market bills (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Kakao Games draws 59 tln won of IPO subscription deposits (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- U.S. warns against aiding North's missile procurement (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Severe COVID-19 cases hit record high in S. Korea (Korea Herald)
-- US hints at realignment of troops in NE Asia (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!