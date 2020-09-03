(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 3)

It is unclear why Lee Seong-yun — the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office who publicly challenges Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl — has been pressing with Lee's indictment. Despite Yoon's plea to sustain the investigation team after the recommendation from the outside panel, Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae transferred the senior prosecutor on the case to the Busan branch of the prosecution followed by the indictment by the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.