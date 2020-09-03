Moon to talk with heads of financial groups about New Deal
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will hold a meeting with the leaders of South Korea's major financial groups Thursday on ways to fund the Korean-version New Deal project, Cheong Wa Dae said.
It will mark the inaugural session, chaired by Moon, to discuss detailed strategies on implementing the policy drive, which the president says is designed for the "great transition" of South Korea into a leading nation.
Among those scheduled to attend the Cheong Wa Dae meeting are the chiefs of the country's 10 largest financial groups, including KB, Shinhan, Hana, Woori and NongHyup, as well as the heads of several policy lenders.
High on the agenda is how to create and operate the envisioned New Deal fund with the support of the private financial sector, a Cheong Wa Dae official said.
Also joining the session, subtitled "New Deal fund, New Deal financing, in which the people participate," are Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, Financial Services Commission Chairman Eun Sung-soo and Financial Supervisory Service Governor Yoon Seuk-heun.
Lee Nak-yon, leader of the ruling Democratic Party, and its floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon will be present as well. It would set the stage for Moon's first meeting with Lee since he was elected as the party's chief last weekend.
The number of on-site attendees would be limited to around 30 in consideration of social distancing guidelines against COVID-19, with some other government officials and private financiers joining it remotely, according to the official.
The Korean version of the New Deal, also called the K-New Deal, is the Moon administration's fresh signature policy aimed at creating jobs, revitalizing the economy and preparing for the post-coronavirus era. Moon said it represents the government's efforts to turn South Korea's economy into a "pace-setting" and low-carbon one.
It plans to spend 160 trillion won (US$134 billion) by 2025 to create 1.9 million jobs under the government-private sector team project.
Digital and green are two keywords in the initiative, with AI government, SOC digitalization, green energy and smart green industrial complex also among the major projects.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
5
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
5
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
1
Pentagon official calls for distributing 'heavily concentrated' U.S. troop presence from Northeast Asia
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
(3rd LD) Typhoon Maysak picking up speed as it approaches S. Korea
-
5
(4th LD) Typhoon Maysak set to make landfall on S. Korea's southern coast