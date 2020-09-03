Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 September 03, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/21 Rain 70

Incheon 26/22 Rain 70

Suwon 27/21 Rain 70

Cheongju 28/23 Rain 60

Daejeon 28/23 Rain 60

Chuncheon 26/21 Rain 70

Gangneung 29/25 Rain 60

Jeonju 28/22 Rain 60

Gwangju 28/23 Rain 60

Jeju 29/25 Cloudy 0

Daegu 32/24 Rain 0

Busan 30/24 Rain 0

