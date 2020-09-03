Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 September 03, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/21 Rain 70
Incheon 26/22 Rain 70
Suwon 27/21 Rain 70
Cheongju 28/23 Rain 60
Daejeon 28/23 Rain 60
Chuncheon 26/21 Rain 70
Gangneung 29/25 Rain 60
Jeonju 28/22 Rain 60
Gwangju 28/23 Rain 60
Jeju 29/25 Cloudy 0
Daegu 32/24 Rain 0
Busan 30/24 Rain 0
(END)
