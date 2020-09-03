Online shopping jumps 15.8 pct in July as virus-wary shoppers stay home
SEJONG, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- Online shopping jumped 15.8 percent from a year earlier in July, data showed Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted more shoppers to buy goods via e-commerce platforms.
The value of online transactions came to 12.96 trillion won (US$10.9 billion) in the month, up 1.76 trillion won from the same month last year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
The sharp increase in July was largely attributed to the pandemic that forced citizens to use online shops.
The coronavirus outbreak, with the first case confirmed in South Korea in late January, has forced many South Koreans to stay home and work from home, leading them to resort more to nonstore spending.
Online sales of daily necessities, including sanitizers and detergents, surged 48 percent on-year in July.
Online purchases for offline activities, on the other hand, dropped sharply, with purchases for cultural events and tourism programs plunging 51.6 percent and 67.8 percent on-year, respectively.
Purchases made through smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices surged 21.2 percent on-year to 8.78 trillion won in July, accounting for 67.8 percent of overall online shopping.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
5
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
5
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
1
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
2
Pentagon official calls for distributing 'heavily concentrated' U.S. troop presence from Northeast Asia
-
3
(3rd LD) Typhoon Maysak picking up speed as it approaches S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) Typhoon Maysak set to make landfall on S. Korea's southern coast
-
5
(LEAD) Typhoon Maysak rips through S. Korea, killing 1